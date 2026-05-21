Employee’s Netflix-Style Trailer For Bali Leave Request Becomes Viral Hit

An employee has gone viral after ditching the traditional leave application format in favour of a humorous and highly creative request for time off. The post drew admiration across social platforms, where users hailed her originality and comic timing.

Rather than drafting a conventional office email or approaching her managers in person, a woman identified as Talia chose a far more theatrical route to seek time off: producing a Netflix-inspired trailer to request 10 days' leave for a trip to Bali.

The trailer adopts the tone of a gripping documentary, with an interviewer questioning Talia about the source of the tension that has been troubling her lately.

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“Do you want to confess why you've been so on edge lately?” an interviewer asks. Talia answers, “I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.”

In the video, Talia is shown hesitating as she struggles to say what she has been holding back. “I just can't bring myself to do it. I can't do it, I haven't found the right time to do it,” she says. “Talia, the right time is now,” the interviewer responds.

She eventually confesses that she simply wants 10 days' leave for a Bali holiday packed with fun and relaxation. “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.”

The clip signs off with a dramatic question teasing the outcome of her request. “So was it a yes or no?”

Viewers were also treated to the amused reactions of Talia's managers, Frank and Jack, after they watched the elaborate trailer-style request.

“Do we have to send our response in a video format?” they asked. “In a documentary trailer format,” Talia replied.

Her managers further queried: “Yes or no or is there like a third option?” The clip stopped short of revealing the outcome.

Many reactions have come up to the video.

One person asked, “ So did she end up going to Bali or no?”

To this, Frank replied, “Not yet! Only asked 2 days ago, but yes, she's going! Wouldn't say no, but after 3 million people have seen her ask - definitely wouldn't say no”

“They were sooooo scared you were gonna quit,” said another user.

“Given their Aussie accent, the leave has been approved,” joked a person.

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