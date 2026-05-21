JSW Cement Q4 Results: Profit Grows Multifold; Revenue Up 11%

JSW Cement Ltd. reported its March quarter earnings for the financial year 2026, reporting a multifold growth in bottom line while revenue from operations saw a double-digit growth, the company confirmed in an exchange filing.

For the March quarter, the cement giant posted a profit of Rs 371 crore, up from Rs 34 crore in the year-ago period. JSW Cement's Q4FY25 was impacted by exceptional items amounting to more than Rs 1,500 crore for the full year.

Revenue from operations rose 10.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,895 crore from Rs 1,709 crore, while EBITDA jumped 52.5% to Rs 365 crore from Rs 240 crore. EBITDA margins expanded significantly to 19.3% from 14% - an improvement of 530 basis points year-on-year.

JSW Cement Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 371 crore versus Rs 34 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 1,895 crore versus Rs 1,709 crore YoY

EBITDA up 52.5% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 240 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus 14% YoY

The company also re-appointed Nilesh Narwekar as Chief Executive Officer for a further term of three years.

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