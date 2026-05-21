MS Dhoni Returns To Ranchi For Thumb Rehab, Could Return Only If CSK Reach IPL 2026 Playoffs

MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 campaign has become a season defined entirely by injuries, setbacks and uncertainty over whether the Chennai Super Kings icon will return to the field at all this year.

The former India captain, who is yet to play a single game this season, has now reportedly (according to ESPNCricinfo) returned to Ranchi to continue rehabilitation on a thumb injury sustained during training. The latest setback adds to a frustrating run of fitness concerns that have kept him sidelined throughout the tournament.

Dhoni has reportedly travelled back home to Ranchi ahead of Chennai Super Kings' final league-stage fixture against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed that Dhoni was not with the squad, saying he will only rejoin the team if the franchise qualifies for the playoffs.

For CSK supporters, the season has largely revolved around anticipation over Dhoni's possible return. Every CSK match has carried speculation over whether the 44-year-old would finally take the field, particularly amid growing expectations that IPL 2026 could mark his final season as a player.

Instead, fans have repeatedly been left waiting as injuries continued to delay his comeback.

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Dhoni was initially sidelined before the tournament began after suffering a calf strain. CSK later confirmed that the injury would keep him out for at least the opening phase of the season while he underwent rehabilitation.

Just as his recovery appeared to be progressing, head coach Stephen Fleming revealed Dhoni had aggravated the problem again during a warm-up game. CSK's medical staff subsequently adopted a cautious approach amid fears that further aggravating the injury could end any chance of a return this season.

The latest setback came in the form of a thumb injury picked up while preparing for a potential comeback ahead of CSK's away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. That injury also ruled him out of Chennai's final home game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

The Chepauk fixture carried added emotional significance because many supporters believed it could potentially have been Dhoni's final appearance in Chennai colours. Instead, the veteran watched from the sidelines as the wait for his comeback continued.

Dhoni's subdued involvement during CSK's post-match lap of honour after that game also triggered speculation online about possible tension within the camp. Several supporters noted on social media that the former captain did not interact with the crowd in his usual manner and was not seen throwing balls, jerseys or souvenirs into the stands during the celebrations.

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