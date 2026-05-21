Meta Layoffs 2026: Severance Package For Over 8,000 Employees Explained

Meta began sending termination emails to roughly 8,000 employees on Wednesday, about 10% of its global workforce, as part of a sweeping restructuring driven by the company's aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

For the thousands of workers who woke up to find their office badges already deactivated, the immediate question is: what do they get?

Business Insider obtained the full text of the layoff email, which spells out the severance terms in detail.

Here is a breakdown of everything affected employees will receive.

Base Severance: 16 Weeks, Plus More For Longer-Serving Staff

Every affected US employee will receive a minimum of 16 weeks, four full months, of base salary as severance, according to the email obtained by Business Insider.

On top of that, Meta adds two additional weeks of pay for every completed year of continuous service. So an employee who has spent five years at the company walks away with 16 weeks plus 10 weeks — a total of 26 weeks, or roughly six months of full salary. The longer you have been at Meta, the more you receive.

Healthcare: 18 Months Of Full Coverage

The company will cover COBRA health insurance premiums, for both the employee and any family members on their plan, for 18 months, according to Business Insider. That is three times what Meta previously offered affected workers.

For comparison, Amazon gave laid-off staff three months of healthcare coverage, while Block offered six months. Getting 18 months means families are protected well into their job search.

Still On Payroll, But No Work Required

Employees enter what Meta calls a "non-working notice period." During this window — which runs from the day of the email through to their official termination date — employees continue to receive their full salary, continue to accrue paid time off, and have their remaining PTO paid out in their final paycheck.

They do not have to do any work. However, their badge is deactivated immediately, and if they are already in the office when they receive the notification, they are asked to collect their belongings and go home.

ALSO READ: 'Gather Personal Items, Head Home': Meta Email To 8,000 Laid-Off Employees

Signing The Agreement: A Critical Step

Employees must actively sign a Separation Agreement to unlock their severance payout, Business Insider reported.

A signable version of this document is sent to the employee's personal email, not their Meta work account, on the same day as the termination notice. Employees who do not receive it are advised to check their spam folder.

Crucially, if an employee finds and accepts a new role within Meta itself no later than one week before their termination date, the agreement becomes void and they receive no severance.

ALSO READ: 'She Gave It Her All': Meta Employee Says Teammate Who Spent Sleepless Nights On Project Got Laid Off

Free Job Placement Help

Meta is offering three months of complimentary external job search assistance through outplacement firm Lee Hecht Harrison to help employees land new roles. This includes career coaching and placement support.

Visa Holders Face Extra Uncertainty

For employees on US work visas sponsored by Meta, the situation is significantly more complicated. Their immigration status is directly tied to their employment, meaning the clock starts ticking immediately.

Meta has directed these employees to a dedicated Alumni Portal with general immigration guidance and contact information for an assigned law firm, according to the email obtained by Business Insider.

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