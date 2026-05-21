Buy, Sell Or Hold: Hitachi Energy, JK Tyre, Aditya Birla Capital, PNB, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Punjab National Bank stock at an attractive price? Should you sell JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.?

Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com and Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36,500)

Kush: Hold

Can hold at even current levels, upside expected.

Possibility of profit booking anticipated.

Hold with a trailing stop loss of Rs 32,000 zones.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (CMP: Rs 349.75)

Kush: Hold

Stock is consolidating and bias is positive for medium-term.

Once stock takes out Rs 369-370 levels, it could get into upper trajectory.

Continue to hold with a stop loss of Rs 335.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 364.80)

Kush: Sell

From near-term perspective, the tyre story is done.

Exit the stock.

If holding the stock, keep with a stop loss of Rs 335.

Shahina: Sell

Valuations are starting to look expensive.

Raw material prices impacting whole margins.

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Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 102.02)

Shahina: Sell

PNB will see more of weakness consolidation.

Valuations are not expensive.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13,021.00)

Shahina: Wait and watch

Stock doesn't look like it will rebound.

Volumes are doing well, capacity expansion in line but it will take time.

If stock is brought at elevated levels, average close to Rs 11,000 levels.

Gail (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 156.86)

Kush: Sell

Not positive view. Stock had series of lower high-lower low formations.

Stocks attempt at rebound have fizzled.

Volumes are on the way down heavy.

Structure does not look great.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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