Buy, Sell Or Hold: Apollo Tyres, JSW Steel, Vodafone Idea, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd.? Should you hold shares of JSW Steel Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vodafone Idea Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Hero MotoCorp Ltd.?

Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at AvinashMentor Research and Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives, Retail Research, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Apollo Tyres (CMP: Rs 375.90 )

Gorakshakar: Hold

Numbers for Q4 have been quite good, management commentary has been positive.

Clearly the first quarter of FY26-27 is going to be a difficult year, as crude prices have gone up, rupee has depreciated.

Could be margin pressure visible from first quarter fo FY27.

If the investor can hold on for the next 12-15 months, the stock's sector will grow at a healthy frame.

JSW Steel (CMP: Rs 1,283.20)

Sarva: Buy

Can add because the stock's structure is very good on a daily, weekly and monthly time frame.

Can achieve targets for Rs 1,375 and Rs 1,466 on the upside.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 13.58)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Maybe 20-25% of profit can be booked.

Hold the rest for next 12-18 months.

Biggest challenge is subscriber addition and reducing debt on the books.

Will have to see what the capital structure of the business is that emerges.

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NMDC (CMP: Rs 88.48)

Sarva: Buy

Can enter partly right now.

Can enter the rest for the support levels of Rs 86.

Overall it will be a retest of the breakout level.

Target will be Rs 130-Rs 131 levels on the upside.

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 4,968)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Can be added.

Next fiscal hopefully will be good.

Monsoon is an important factor.

If demand picks up numbers can do beter.

Siemens (CMP: Rs 3,696.4)

Sarva: Hold

Can hold.

Has had good breakout levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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