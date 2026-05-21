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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want Him To Do, Says Trump; Iran Vows Retaliation Beyond Mideast

US President Donald Trump claimed near unanimous popularity in Israel and hinted at a potential run for Israeli prime minister after his US term.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want Him To Do, Says Trump; Iran Vows Retaliation Beyond Mideast
Iran War Live Updates
2 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump claimed that he has 99% popularity in Israel and suggested that he could run for prime minister there after his US presidency. The press continued to ask Trump about what he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, to which the Republican leader replied, "He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do. And he's a great guy... Don't forget he was a wartime prime minister."

He also claimed that Netanyahu is not "treated right" in Israel, according to him.

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian said the country will not yield under pressure, calling any attempt to force surrender an "illusion." Trump stressed urgency, warning that if the US does not get satisfactory responses soon, action could follow quickly.

Iran warned it could escalate retaliation beyond the Middle East if the US or Israel strikes again, though its capability is uncertain. The Revolutionary Guard vowed unexpected and “crushing” responses, signalling a harder line as its influence grows.

May 21, 2026 08:11 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Trump, Netanyahu Had Tense Phone Call

US President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call over the future course of the war on Iran as Washington appeared to be in favour of a deal instead of the resumption of strikes, US media reported.

After the Tuesday phone call with Trump, Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire”, US media outlet Axios reported on Wednesday, adding that the Israeli Prime Minister was keen on the resumption of strikes to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.

May 21, 2026 07:31 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want, Says Trump

On Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump says, "He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do...he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion. I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister."

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