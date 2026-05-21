US-Iran War News Live Updates: Netanyahu Will Do Whatever I Want Him To Do, Says Trump; Iran Vows Retaliation Beyond Mideast

US President Donald Trump claimed that he has 99% popularity in Israel and suggested that he could run for prime minister there after his US presidency. The press continued to ask Trump about what he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, to which the Republican leader replied, "He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do. And he's a great guy... Don't forget he was a wartime prime minister."

He also claimed that Netanyahu is not "treated right" in Israel, according to him.

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian said the country will not yield under pressure, calling any attempt to force surrender an "illusion." Trump stressed urgency, warning that if the US does not get satisfactory responses soon, action could follow quickly.

Iran warned it could escalate retaliation beyond the Middle East if the US or Israel strikes again, though its capability is uncertain. The Revolutionary Guard vowed unexpected and “crushing” responses, signalling a harder line as its influence grows.