Larsen & Toubro, L&T Tech Dividend Record Date Tomorrow: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) and L&T Technology Services will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Dividend Record Date Tomorrow

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) has declared a final dividend amount of Rs 38 per share with May 22, 2026 as the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payout. The company will disburse the dividend amount to stakeholders after approval from the concerned parties at the upcoming annual general meeting by June 10, 2026.

ALSO READ: L&T Declares Highest-Ever Dividend Of Rs 38/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

L&T Technology Services Dividend Record Date

L&T Technologies Services Ltd. declared a dividend of Rs 40 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders has been fixed as May 22.

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (May 22 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by May 21 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: L&T Tech Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10%; Dividend Of Rs 40 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

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