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Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Review: Motilal Oswal Ups Target Price On Long-Term Growth Outlook — Check Upside

The brokerage expecsts SAMIL to continue to outperform global automobile sales, fueled by rising premiumization and EV transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

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Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Review: Motilal Oswal Ups Target Price On Long-Term Growth Outlook — Check Upside
Samvardhana Motherson's Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT at Rs 1,630 crore was above Motilal Oswal's estimate of Rs 1,300 crore, up 55% YoY
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Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Given the better-than-expected performance in Q4 despite adverse global macro, Motilal Oswal has raised its earnings estimates on Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. by 8% each for FY27/FY28.

Management has alluded to its next five-year revenue growth aspiration, which now stands at a staggering $108 billionm. The brokerage expecsts SAMIL to continue to outperform global automobile sales, fueled by rising premiumization and EV transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

Further, the current adverse global macro is likely to lead to industry consolidation, with players like SAMIL likely to emerge as key beneficiaries in the long run.

Given the long-term growth opportunities, Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on SAMIL with a revised target price of Rs 160, based on 24x FY28E earnings per share.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Samil Q4 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Safari Industries Q4 Review: 58% Upside Seen, But Competitive Pressures Remain a Concern, Says Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price, Key Triggers

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