Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Review: Motilal Oswal Ups Target Price On Long-Term Growth Outlook — Check Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Given the better-than-expected performance in Q4 despite adverse global macro, Motilal Oswal has raised its earnings estimates on Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. by 8% each for FY27/FY28.

Management has alluded to its next five-year revenue growth aspiration, which now stands at a staggering $108 billionm. The brokerage expecsts SAMIL to continue to outperform global automobile sales, fueled by rising premiumization and EV transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

Further, the current adverse global macro is likely to lead to industry consolidation, with players like SAMIL likely to emerge as key beneficiaries in the long run.

Given the long-term growth opportunities, Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on SAMIL with a revised target price of Rs 160, based on 24x FY28E earnings per share.

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Motilal Oswal Samil Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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