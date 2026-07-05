Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert, High Tide Likely By Afternoon

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today, July 5, with the India Meterological Department issuing red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad. In addition to heavy rainfall, low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over parts of Mumbai city, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Suburban Mumbai and Thane districts.

In Mumbai particularly, 4.19-meter high tide is expected on Sunday at 3:22 pm amid continuous heavy downpours and gusty winds of up to 65 kmph, NDTV reported.

