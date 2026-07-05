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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert, High Tide Likely By Afternoon

In Mumbai, high tide is expected on Sunday at 3:22 pm amid continuous heavy downpours and gusty winds of up to 65 kmph.

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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert, High Tide Likely By Afternoon
4 minutes ago

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of  Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today, July 5, with the India Meterological Department issuing red alert for Mumbai, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad. In addition to heavy rainfall, low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over parts of Mumbai city, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Suburban Mumbai and Thane districts. 

In Mumbai particularly, 4.19-meter high tide is expected on Sunday at 3:22 pm amid continuous heavy downpours and gusty winds of up to 65 kmph, NDTV reported.
 

Jul 05, 2026 10:55 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Water Stock Crosses 13%

 

The water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai has reached 13.19% following heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

 

Jul 05, 2026 10:54 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Are Public Transport Services Available Today?

As per officials, public transport services, including Metro and buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), were operating normally on Sunday morning, while commuters complained that suburban railway services were running with delays.

(Source:PTI)

Jul 05, 2026 10:25 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Rainfall Update

Most parts of Mumbai areas recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall, while a few areas witnessed around 300 mm of downpour in the last 24 hours.

 

(Source: PTI)

Jul 05, 2026 10:10 (IST)
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Mumbai Rain News Live Updates: Respite From Heavy Showers

The heavy overnight showers lashed Mumbai and neighbouring cities, eased slightly by morning as the IMD on Sunday kept a red alert in place with forecasts of continued downpours and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

 

(Source: PTI)

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