Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Epack Durable, And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL)? Should you hold shares of Tata Steel Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Epack Durable Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Gaurang Shah, Sr. Vice-President, Geojit Investments Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 412.40)

Gaurang: Hold for a long term

Strong player in the entire defence pack.

Target is close to Rs 505.

Order book is strong.

Company has man-power, technology and machinery to execute strong order book.

Tata Steel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 203.90)

Vaishali: Buy

Overall metal sector has given good run-up.

Stock is just consolidating.

Good support level between Rs 195-200 levels.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 759.85)

Gaurang: Hold and average

Hold if the stock is brought above Rs 800 levels.

If stock is brought at Rs 900-950, average 50% of it.

Belrise Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 209.69)

Vaishali: Buy

Stock is currently start consolidating.

Wait for a dip before buying.

Gain fresh entry Rs 190-200 levels.

Look for a target of Rs 250.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 359.45)

Vaishali: Buy

Stock was beaten down due to high crude.

Stock is deep oversold. Long term trend is good.

Start buying at current levels.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: BHEL, Dr Reddy's, KPIT Tech And More | May 20, 2026

Epack Durable Ltd. (CMP: Rs 250.80)

Gaurang: Hold

Delayed summer, price hike dampened demand outlook for consumer durables.

Demand from semi-urban and rural India is going to go up.

There will be demand in the long-term.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. (CMP: Rs 275)

Gaurang: Buy/Hold

Company has very well elaborated plans in terms of connectivity and water supply

Hold it for long-term as view is positive on stock.

If you have stock at higher level, add it at dips.



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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