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Waaree-Backed Solfin Finance Raises Rs 280 Crore To Expand Green Lending Business

India's clean energy financing market is accelerating as Solfin Sustainable Finance raises Rs 280 crore and expands operations.

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Waaree-Backed Solfin Finance Raises Rs 280 Crore To Expand Green Lending Business
Waaree Energies-backed Solfin has raised Rs 280 crore to boost clean energy financing and expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI generated image

Solfin Sustainable Finance, a non-banking financial company backed by Waaree Energies, has raised Rs. 280 crore in a recent funding round and turned profitable within its first full year of operations, reflecting the growing demand for financing in India's clean energy sector.

The fresh capital will be used to invest in credit models, expand geographically and develop new green financing products, as competition intensifies in the clean energy lending space.

ALSO READ | Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Net Profit Rockets 71%; Final Dividend Declared

Access to capital remains a key bottleneck in scaling rooftop solar and commercial and industrial projects, even as policy push and improving economics drive adoption. India has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, while schemes such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are expanding the residential user base.

At the same time, rising power tariffs are pushing businesses to lock in long-term energy costs, increasing demand for structured financing solutions.

Industry participants say the pace of energy transition will depend as much on financing availability as on technology deployment.

"India's energy transition is the largest infrastructure opportunity of our generation, but it will only move at the speed of its financing," said Gautam Kaushik and Pramod Mahanta, co-founders of Solfin.

ALSO READ | The Energy Trap: India Faces Inflationary Crisis, High Import Bills Amid Oil Shock-Led Fuel Price Hike

Against this backdrop, lenders are increasingly focusing on faster underwriting and distribution to capture demand. Solfin said its digital underwriting model has reduced loan approval timelines for residential customers, while also speeding up financing for more complex C&I projects.

The company has built a distribution network of over 1,200 partners, including EPC players, dealers and manufacturers, to expand access beyond metros into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

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