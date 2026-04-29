Waaree Energies Q4 Results: Net Profit Rockets 71%; Final Dividend Declared

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s net profit surged 71% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

The firm's net profit went up 71% YoY (Year-On-Year) to Rs 1,061 crore, compared to Rs 619 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue was at Rs 8,480 crore YoY, compared to Rs 4,004 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amotisation) increased 80% YoY to Rs 1,577 crore from the preceding financial year Rs 923 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 18.6% from 23% in the previous financial year.

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Waaree Energies Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 71.4% At Rs 1061 crore Vs Rs 619 crore

Revenue At Rs 8,480 crore Vs Rs 4,004 crore

Ebitda Up 70.9% At Rs 1,577 crore Vs Rs 923 crore

Ebitda Margin At 18.6% Vs 23%

To Raise Funds Up To Rs 10,000 crore Via Equity, Debt

The firm will also raise funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through equity shares and non-convertible debentures along with warrants and "any other eligible securities convertible into equity shares of the company", to raise Rs 10,000 crore.

Waaree Energies Q3 Results

Waaree Energies reported an 119% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated total income to Rs 7,761.23 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 3,545.27 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 118.35% YoY to Rs 1,106.79 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 506.88 crore in Q3FY25.Share price of Waaree Energies Ltd. went up 1.43% to trade at Rs 3,502.90 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.76% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.



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