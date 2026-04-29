Federal Bank Q4 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, Provisions Rise, Dividend Announced

Federal Bank Ltd.'s net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 met forecasts even as provisions rose on both yearly and sequential basis.

Standalone profit jumped 22% to Rs 1,259 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 1,030 crore in the year‑ago period, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts' consensus estimates compiled b Bloomberg projected Rs 1,236 crore.

Provisions rose to Rs 741 crore, compared with Rs 332 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 138 crore in the year-ago period.

Federal Bank Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit up 22.2% at Rs 1,259 crore versus Rs 1,030 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,236 crore)

Net interest income (NII) up 33% at Rs 3,174 crore versus Rs 2,378 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,854 crore)

NIM at 3.74% versus 3.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.15%)

Operating profit after tax up 55.3% at Rs 2,276 crore versus Rs 1,465 crore

Gross NPA at 1.62% versus 1.72% (QoQ)

Net NPA at 0.2% versus 0.4% (QoQ)

The board approved a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the fiscal 26 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Federal Bank Share Price Movement

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