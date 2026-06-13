Rohit Sharma Sets New Record As India's Most Senior Men's ODI Cricketer; Check The Top Five List

Nearly 19 years after making his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his career by becoming the oldest male cricketer to represent India in a One-Day International.

The former India captain took the field against Afghanistan at the age of 39 years and 44 days, surpassing a record that had stood for nearly four decades. The previous mark belonged to former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was 39 years and 36 days old when he made his final ODI appearance for India in 1989.

While Rohit now holds the men's record, the overall Indian ODI longevity mark remains with former women's fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who played her final ODI at 39 years and 303 days in 2022 at Lord's.

Here's a look at the five oldest players to represent India in men's ODIs

Rank Player Age Opposition Match Date 1 Rohit Sharma 39 years, 44 days Afghanistan 13-Jun-2026 2 Mohinder Amarnath 39 years, 36 days West Indies 30-Oct-1989 3 Sachin Tendulkar 38 years, 329 days Pakistan 18-Mar-2012 4 Rahul Dravid 38 years, 248 days England 16-Sep-2011 5 Sunil Gavaskar 38 years, 118 days England 05-Nov-1987

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Rohit Reaches Another Landmark

The veteran opener added another achievement during his brief stay at the crease. By reaching six runs in the chase, Rohit became only the second Indian opener after Virender Sehwag to score 16,000 international runs as an opener across formats.

He also moved past South Africa great Jacques Kallis on the all-time ODI run-scoring charts, climbing to eighth place.

What Happened In The Match?

The Dharamshala ODI was significant beyond Rohit Sharma's record-breaking appearance. It marked the start of the first-ever bilateral ODI series between India and Afghanistan, with the two sides having previously met only in World Cups and Asia Cups. The series adds another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between India and Afghanistan.

The match itself began after a lengthy wait. Persistent rain delayed proceedings by more than four hours, forcing officials to reduce the game to 25 overs per side and setting up a high-intensity contest.

Afghanistan made the most of the conditions through Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who produced a blistering 102 off just 51 deliveries. India handed debuts to fast bowler Gurnoor Brar and spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who picked up three wickets each, helping bowl Afghanistan out for 194 in 24.5 overs.

India's chase started positively, with Rohit looking comfortable as he struck two boundaries and a six. However, his historic outing ended in frustration when a mix-up with Shubman Gill resulted in a run-out for 16, cutting short what could have been a memorable innings on a landmark day.

Gill ensured the setback had little impact on the result. The India captain anchored the chase with an unbeaten 84, while KL Rahul provided the finishing touches with a brisk 39 not out. Their partnership guided India to 195/3 with 13 balls remaining, securing a seven-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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