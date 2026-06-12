Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Standings, Groups, Squads And More

The countdown is over as the tenth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on June 12 across England and Wales. A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the coveted ICC trophy. With an expanded lineup, a record-breaking prize pool and matches scheduled at some of England's most renowned cricket venues, the competition is expected to showcase the continued growth of women's cricket on the global stage.
Defending champions New Zealand enter the tournament with the challenge of holding on to the title they secured in the UAE two years ago. Hosts England will be eager to make the most of familiar conditions and strong home support, while India arrive brimming with confidence after their landmark Women's ODI World Cup success and will be aiming to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time. As always, Australia remain one of the teams to beat despite beginning a new era under fresh leadership.
Meanwhile, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will all be eyeing a strong campaign.
Here's all you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 including the groups, full schedule, match timings, venues, live telecast and streaming details.
2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|England vs Sri Lanka
|June 12
|11:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|June 13
|3:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Australia vs South Africa
|June 13
|7:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|June 13
|11:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|June 14
|3:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|India vs Pakistan
|June 14
|7:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|June 16
|7:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|England vs Ireland
|June 16
|11:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|June 17
|3:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|India vs Netherlands
|June 17
|7:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|June 17
|11:00 PM
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|West Indies vs Scotland
|June 18
|11:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|June 19
|11:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|Australia vs Netherlands
|June 20
|3:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|June 20
|7:00 PM
|Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
|England vs Scotland
|June 20
|11:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|June 21
|3:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|South Africa vs India
|June 21
|7:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|June 23
|3:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|June 23
|7:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|Australia vs Pakistan
|June 23
|11:00 PM
|Headingley, Leeds
|England vs West Indies
|June 24
|11:00 PM
|Lord's, London
|India vs Bangladesh
|June 25
|7:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|June 25
|11:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|June 26
|11:00 PM
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|June 27
|3:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|West Indies vs Ireland
|June 27
|7:00 PM
|Bristol County Ground, Bristol
|England vs New Zealand
|June 27
|11:00 PM
|The Oval, London
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|June 28
|3:00 PM
|Lord's, London
|Australia vs India
|June 28
|7:00 PM
|Lord's, London
|Semi-final 1
|June 30
|7:00 PM IST
|The Oval, London
|Semi-final 2
|July 02
|11:00 PM IST
|The Oval, London
|Final
|July 05
|7:00 PM IST
|Lord's, London
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Full List Of Fixtures
India begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Edgbaston before facing Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|June 14
|India vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston
|7:00 PM
|June 17
|India vs Netherlands
|Headingley
|7:00 PM
|June 21
|India vs South Africa
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM
|June 25
|India vs Bangladesh
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM
|June 28
|India vs Australia
|Lord's
|7:00 PM
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast In India
All matches of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India
Fans can watch live streaming of every match of 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup live on the JioHotstar app and website.
ALSO READ: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Across The World?
2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Venues
- Lord's, London
- The Oval, London
- Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Old Trafford, Manchester
- Headingley, Leeds
- Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
- Bristol County Ground, Bristol
ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Commentators
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A
- Australia
- India
- South Africa
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- Netherlands
Group B
- England
- New Zealand
- West Indies
- Sri Lanka
- Ireland
- Scotland
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Format
The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup tournament has been expanded from 10 teams to 12, making the competition bigger than ever before. The 12 participating teams have been split into two groups of six. During the league stage, each team will face the other five teams in its group once.
At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will secure direct qualification to the semi-finals.
A total of 33 matches will be played across the tournament as teams battle for the coveted world title.
ALSO READ: 2027 Men's ODI World Cup: Check Tentative Schedule Released By ICC
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Standings And Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|(NRR)
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|England (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
The points table will be updated after the tournament begins on Friday, June 12 when host England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money
The ICC has announced a total prize pool of USD 8.76 million, representing a 10% increase from the previous edition.
|Finishing Position
|Prize Money
|Champions
|USD 2.34 million
|Runners-up
|USD 1.17 million
|Losing Semi-finalists
|USD 675,000 each
|Group Stage Match Win
|USD 31,154
|Participation Guarantee
|USD 247,500 per team
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Squads
AUSTRALIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Sophie Molineux (C), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
INDIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
SOUTH AFRICA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk
ENGLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
NEW ZEALAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu
SRI LANKA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.
WEST INDIES Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector
PAKISTAN Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Fatima Sana (C), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab
BANGLADESH Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar
NETHERLANDS Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Babette de Leede (C), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis
IRELAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Gaby Lewis (C), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
SCOTLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup
Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul
Women's T20 World Cup Winners List: From 2009 To 2024
|Year
|Winner
|Opponent
|Host Country
|Margin of Victory
|2009
|England
|New Zealand
|England
|6 wickets
|2010
|Australia
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|3 runs
|2012
|Australia
|England
|Sri Lanka
|4 runs
|2014
|Australia
|England
|Bangladesh
|6 wickets
|2016
|West Indies
|Australia
|India
|8 wickets
|2018
|Australia
|England
|West Indies
|8 wickets
|2020
|Australia
|India
|Australia
|85 runs
|2023
|Australia
|South Africa
|South Africa
|19 runs
|2024
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|UAE
|32 runs
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