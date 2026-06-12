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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Standings, Groups, Squads And More

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule will run from June 12 to July 5, 2026, featuring 33 matches over 24 days Matches.

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Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Standings, Groups, Squads And More
The captains for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 are having a carnival on the Waterloo Bridge .
Photo Source:X/@ICC

The countdown is over as the tenth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on June 12 across England and Wales. A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the coveted ICC trophy. With an expanded lineup, a record-breaking prize pool and matches scheduled at some of England's most renowned cricket venues, the competition is expected to showcase the continued growth of women's cricket on the global stage.

Defending champions New Zealand enter the tournament with the challenge of holding on to the title they secured in the UAE two years ago. Hosts England will be eager to make the most of familiar conditions and strong home support, while India arrive brimming with confidence after their landmark Women's ODI World Cup success and will be aiming to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time. As always, Australia remain one of the teams to beat despite beginning a new era under fresh leadership. 

Meanwhile, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will all be eyeing a strong campaign.

Here's all you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 including the groups, full schedule, match timings, venues, live telecast and streaming details.

    2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule

    MatchDateTimeVenue
    England vs Sri LankaJune 1211:00 PMEdgbaston, Birmingham
    Bangladesh vs NetherlandsJune 133:00 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
    Australia vs South AfricaJune 137:00 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
    West Indies vs New ZealandJune 1311:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    Bangladesh vs NetherlandsJune 143:00 PMEdgbaston, Birmingham
    India vs PakistanJune 147:00 PMEdgbaston, Birmingham
    New Zealand vs Sri LankaJune 167:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    England vs IrelandJune 1611:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    Australia vs BangladeshJune 173:00 PMHeadingley, Leeds
    India vs NetherlandsJune 177:00 PMHeadingley, Leeds
    South Africa vs PakistanJune 1711:00 PMEdgbaston, Birmingham
    West Indies vs ScotlandJune 1811:00 PMHeadingley, Leeds
    New Zealand vs IrelandJune 1911:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    Australia vs NetherlandsJune 203:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    Pakistan vs BangladeshJune 207:00 PMHampshire Bowl, Southampton
    England vs ScotlandJune 2011:00 PMHeadingley, Leeds
    West Indies vs Sri LankaJune 213:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    South Africa vs IndiaJune 217:00 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
    New Zealand vs ScotlandJune 233:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    Sri Lanka vs IrelandJune 237:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    Australia vs PakistanJune 2311:00 PMHeadingley, Leeds
    England vs West IndiesJune 2411:00 PMLord's, London
    India vs BangladeshJune 257:00 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
    South Africa vs NetherlandsJune 2511:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    Sri Lanka vs ScotlandJune 2611:00 PMOld Trafford, Manchester
    Pakistan vs NetherlandsJune 273:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    West Indies vs IrelandJune 277:00 PMBristol County Ground, Bristol
    England vs New ZealandJune 2711:00 PMThe Oval, London
    South Africa vs BangladeshJune 283:00 PMLord's, London
    Australia vs IndiaJune 287:00 PMLord's, London
    Semi-final 1June 307:00 PM ISTThe Oval, London
    Semi-final 2July 0211:00 PM ISTThe Oval, London
    FinalJuly 057:00 PM ISTLord's, London

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Full List Of Fixtures

    India begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Edgbaston before facing Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia.

    DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
    June 14India vs PakistanEdgbaston7:00 PM
    June 17India vs NetherlandsHeadingley7:00 PM
    June 21India vs South AfricaOld Trafford7:00 PM
    June 25India vs BangladeshOld Trafford7:00 PM
    June 28India vs AustraliaLord's7:00 PM

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast In India

    All matches of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India

    Fans can watch live streaming of every match of 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup live on the JioHotstar app and website.

    ALSO READ: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Across The World?

    2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Venues

    1. Lord's, London
    2. The Oval, London
    3. Edgbaston, Birmingham
    4. Old Trafford, Manchester
    5. Headingley, Leeds
    6. Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
    7. Bristol County Ground, Bristol

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Commentators

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

    Group A

    • Australia
    • India
    • South Africa
    • Pakistan
    • Bangladesh
    • Netherlands

    Group B

    • England
    • New Zealand
    • West Indies
    • Sri Lanka
    • Ireland
    • Scotland

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Format

    The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup tournament has been expanded from 10 teams to 12, making the competition bigger than ever before. The 12 participating teams have been split into two groups of six. During the league stage, each team will face the other five teams in its group once.

    At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will secure direct qualification to the semi-finals.

    A total of 33 matches will be played across the tournament as teams battle for the coveted world title.

    ALSO READ: 2027 Men's ODI World Cup: Check Tentative Schedule Released By ICC

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Standings And Points Table

    Group A

    PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNRPoints(NRR)
    1Australia00000
    2Bangladesh00000
    3India00000
    4Netherlands00000
    5Pakistan00000
    6South Africa00000

    Group B

    PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNRPointsNRR
    1England (H)00000
    2Ireland00000
    3New Zealand00000
    4Scotland00000
    5Sri Lanka00000
    6West Indies00000

    The points table will be updated after the tournament begins on Friday, June 12 when host England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money

    The ICC has announced a total prize pool of USD 8.76 million, representing a 10% increase from the previous edition.

    Finishing PositionPrize Money
    ChampionsUSD 2.34 million
    Runners-upUSD 1.17 million
    Losing Semi-finalistsUSD 675,000 each
    Group Stage Match WinUSD 31,154
    Participation GuaranteeUSD 247,500 per team

    Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Squads

    AUSTRALIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Sophie Molineux (C), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

    INDIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

    SOUTH AFRICA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

    ENGLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

    NEW ZEALAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

    SRI LANKA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.

    WEST INDIES Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

    PAKISTAN Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Fatima Sana (C), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

    BANGLADESH Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

    NETHERLANDS Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Babette de Leede (C), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

    IRELAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Gaby Lewis (C), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

    SCOTLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

    Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

    Women's T20 World Cup  Winners List: From 2009 To 2024

    YearWinnerOpponentHost CountryMargin of Victory
    2009EnglandNew ZealandEngland6 wickets
    2010AustraliaNew ZealandWest Indies3 runs
    2012AustraliaEnglandSri Lanka4 runs
    2014AustraliaEnglandBangladesh6 wickets
    2016West IndiesAustraliaIndia8 wickets
    2018AustraliaEnglandWest Indies8 wickets
    2020AustraliaIndiaAustralia85 runs
    2023AustraliaSouth AfricaSouth Africa19 runs
    2024New ZealandSouth AfricaUAE32 runs

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