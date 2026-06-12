Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Standings, Groups, Squads And More

The countdown is over as the tenth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway on June 12 across England and Wales. A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the coveted ICC trophy. With an expanded lineup, a record-breaking prize pool and matches scheduled at some of England's most renowned cricket venues, the competition is expected to showcase the continued growth of women's cricket on the global stage.

Defending champions New Zealand enter the tournament with the challenge of holding on to the title they secured in the UAE two years ago. Hosts England will be eager to make the most of familiar conditions and strong home support, while India arrive brimming with confidence after their landmark Women's ODI World Cup success and will be aiming to lift the Women's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time. As always, Australia remain one of the teams to beat despite beginning a new era under fresh leadership.

Meanwhile, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will all be eyeing a strong campaign.

Here's all you need to know about the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 including the groups, full schedule, match timings, venues, live telecast and streaming details.

2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule

Match Date Time Venue England vs Sri Lanka June 12 11:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham Bangladesh vs Netherlands June 13 3:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester Australia vs South Africa June 13 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester West Indies vs New Zealand June 13 11:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Bangladesh vs Netherlands June 14 3:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham India vs Pakistan June 14 7:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham New Zealand vs Sri Lanka June 16 7:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton England vs Ireland June 16 11:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Australia vs Bangladesh June 17 3:00 PM Headingley, Leeds India vs Netherlands June 17 7:00 PM Headingley, Leeds South Africa vs Pakistan June 17 11:00 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham West Indies vs Scotland June 18 11:00 PM Headingley, Leeds New Zealand vs Ireland June 19 11:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Australia vs Netherlands June 20 3:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Pakistan vs Bangladesh June 20 7:00 PM Hampshire Bowl, Southampton England vs Scotland June 20 11:00 PM Headingley, Leeds West Indies vs Sri Lanka June 21 3:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol South Africa vs India June 21 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester New Zealand vs Scotland June 23 3:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol Sri Lanka vs Ireland June 23 7:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol Australia vs Pakistan June 23 11:00 PM Headingley, Leeds England vs West Indies June 24 11:00 PM Lord's, London India vs Bangladesh June 25 7:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester South Africa vs Netherlands June 25 11:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol Sri Lanka vs Scotland June 26 11:00 PM Old Trafford, Manchester Pakistan vs Netherlands June 27 3:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol West Indies vs Ireland June 27 7:00 PM Bristol County Ground, Bristol England vs New Zealand June 27 11:00 PM The Oval, London South Africa vs Bangladesh June 28 3:00 PM Lord's, London Australia vs India June 28 7:00 PM Lord's, London Semi-final 1 June 30 7:00 PM IST The Oval, London Semi-final 2 July 02 11:00 PM IST The Oval, London Final July 05 7:00 PM IST Lord's, London

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Full List Of Fixtures

India begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Edgbaston before facing Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 14 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston 7:00 PM June 17 India vs Netherlands Headingley 7:00 PM June 21 India vs South Africa Old Trafford 7:00 PM June 25 India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford 7:00 PM June 28 India vs Australia Lord's 7:00 PM

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast In India

All matches of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India

Fans can watch live streaming of every match of 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: How To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Live Across The World?

2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Venues

Lord's, London The Oval, London Edgbaston, Birmingham Old Trafford, Manchester Headingley, Leeds Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Bristol County Ground, Bristol

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Full List Of Commentators

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A

Australia

India

South Africa

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Netherlands

Group B

England

New Zealand

West Indies

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Scotland

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Format

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup tournament has been expanded from 10 teams to 12, making the competition bigger than ever before. The 12 participating teams have been split into two groups of six. During the league stage, each team will face the other five teams in its group once.

At the end of the group stage, the top two teams from each group will secure direct qualification to the semi-finals.

A total of 33 matches will be played across the tournament as teams battle for the coveted world title.

ALSO READ: 2027 Men's ODI World Cup: Check Tentative Schedule Released By ICC

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Standings And Points Table

Group A

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Points (NRR) 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 — 6 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 —

Group B

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 England (H) 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 — 5 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 — 6 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 —

The points table will be updated after the tournament begins on Friday, June 12 when host England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money

The ICC has announced a total prize pool of USD 8.76 million, representing a 10% increase from the previous edition.

Finishing Position Prize Money Champions USD 2.34 million Runners-up USD 1.17 million Losing Semi-finalists USD 675,000 each Group Stage Match Win USD 31,154 Participation Guarantee USD 247,500 per team

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Full Squads

AUSTRALIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Sophie Molineux (C), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

INDIA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

SOUTH AFRICA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

ENGLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

NEW ZEALAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Melie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu

SRI LANKA Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi.

WEST INDIES Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Hayley Matthews (C), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector

PAKISTAN Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana (C), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

BANGLADESH Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter (VC), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar

NETHERLANDS Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Babette de Leede (C), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

IRELAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Gaby Lewis (C), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

SCOTLAND Squad For Women's T20 World Cup

Kathryn Bryce (C), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

Women's T20 World Cup Winners List: From 2009 To 2024

Year Winner Opponent Host Country Margin of Victory 2009 England New Zealand England 6 wickets 2010 Australia New Zealand West Indies 3 runs 2012 Australia England Sri Lanka 4 runs 2014 Australia England Bangladesh 6 wickets 2016 West Indies Australia India 8 wickets 2018 Australia England West Indies 8 wickets 2020 Australia India Australia 85 runs 2023 Australia South Africa South Africa 19 runs 2024 New Zealand South Africa UAE 32 runs

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