ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Commentators List: Mithali Raj, Ian Bishop, Dinesh Karthik Among Key Voices

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be played in England and Wales from June 12. Ahead of that, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a world-class, female-led commentary team for the upcoming matches. They are bringing together ICC World Cup winners with first-hand experience of success on cricket's biggest stages, former international captains, accomplished broadcasters and some of the most respected voices in the game to provide expert analysis and storytelling.

The commentary team will provide their insights throughout all 33 matches of the tournament, starting June 12 and culminating in the final at Lord's on July 5.

The female-led commentary team is headed by a group of former World Cup winners, with Mel Jones and Julia Price (Australia), Stacy-Ann King (West Indies) and Isa Guha and Ebony Rainford-Brent (England) among the group. Matthew Hayden (a two-time ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner), Dinesh Karthik and Carlos Brathwaite (ICC Men's T20 World Cup winners with India and West Indies, respectively) are also part of the team.

The line-up also includes some of the most recognisable and respected voices in contemporary cricket broadcasting, including Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop and Ian Smith. The trio are joined by former captains and international stars Mithali Raj, Tash Farrant, Anjum Chopra, Simon Doull, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sana Mir, Isobel Joyce and Katey Martin.

Joining the line-up are a highly accomplished group of presenters and broadcasters, including Charles Dagnall, Natalie Germanos, Alan Wilkins, Laura McGoldrick, Jatin Sapru, Kass Naidoo, Raunak Kapoor and Ali Mitchell. They have all helped narrate some of the sport's most memorable moments and will bring their trademark insight, energy and storytelling to audiences this summer.

‘Feels Like A Real Milestone For The Game:' Mel Jones

Expressing her excitement, Mel Jones said, "This is the biggest ICC Women's T20 World Cup ever, and it feels like a real milestone for the game. This tournament is a fitting celebration of how far women's cricket has come, and through our broadcast, fans everywhere will experience the skill, drama and emotion that continue to drive the sport forward."

Mithali Raj Can't Wait To Share The Moments With The World

Former India captain Mithali Raj also echoed the sentiment, highlighting the competitive nature of all 12 participating teams.

"The depth of talent across the 12 competing teams is remarkable. Wherever you look, there are world-class players capable of producing moments that can define a tournament, and I can't wait to share those moments with the world," she said.

'Popularity Of Women's Cricket Is At An All-Time High:' Nasser Hussain

Former England men's team captain Nasser Hussain added that the upcoming event comes at a time when the popularity of women's cricket is at an all-time high.

"The passion surrounding women's cricket, and the breadth of talent across the world, has never been stronger. The players taking the field this summer will help shape the future of the game and inspire the next generation to follow in their footsteps," he said.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Commentators List

Mel Jones

Julia Price

Stacy-Ann King

Isa Guha

Ebony Rainford-Brent

Matthew Hayden

Dinesh Karthik

Carlos Brathwaite

Nasser Hussain

Ian Bishop

Ian Smith

Mithali Raj

Tash Farrant

Anjum Chopra

Simon Doull

Veda Krishnamurthy

Sana Mir

Isobel Joyce

Katey Martin

Charles Dagnall

Natalie Germanos

Alan Wilkins

Laura McGoldrick

Jatin Sapru

Kass Naidoo

Raunak Kapoor

Ali Mitchell

All You Need To Know About Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Hosted by England and Wales, the 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will see 12 teams compete for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. The competing teams are: England, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and South Africa.

These 12 teams have been split into two groups of six teams each. Every team from a group will lock horns with each other once with the top two teams securing a spot in the semi-finals. The tournament will kickstart on June 12, with England facing Sri Lanka in the opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.