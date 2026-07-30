KPIT Tech Pins Hopes On AI, Fixed-Cost Pricing To Buffer Muted Q1 Demand; Goldman Sachs Retains Target

KPIT Technologies reported a weaker set of earnings for the June quarter, with profit, revenue and operating performance declining on a sequential basis.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 28.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 117 crore in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), compared to Rs 163 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

The company's operating performance also weakened, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling to Rs 272 crore from Rs 322 crore in the preceding quarter.

Goldman Sachs has retained a "Neutral" stance on KPIT Technologies, maintaining a target price of Rs 637 per share. The brokerage's assessment follows KPIT's first-quarter performance, which came in line with expectations despite a challenging broader market context.

Margin Recovery and Future Outlook

While the immediate demand environment remains soft, KPIT Technologies has laid out a clear trajectory for the remainder of the year:

Near-Term Caution: Management expects Q2 to closely mirror the muted performance seen in the first quarter.

Year-End Optimism: Despite a sluggish first half, the company anticipates a strong exit to the fiscal year in Q4.

Operational Efficiency: To support a gradual build-back in margins, KPIT is aggressively pursuing AI-led productivity improvements across its operations.

Pricing Strategy: The company is increasingly shifting towards a fixed-cost pricing model to stabilize revenues and protect operating profitability.

Overall, while near-term pressures persist, the management's focus on cost efficiency, AI integration, and strategic pricing aims to position the company for a robust recovery in the latter half of the year.

KPIT Tech Management on Q1 Results

This discussion with KPIT Technologies' leadership provides deeper context into the company's recent quarterly execution, strategic deal wins, and long-term business outloo

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