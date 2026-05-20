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Ola Electric Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 500 Crore, Revenue Slumps 56%

The company's Ebitda saw a loss of Rs 281 crore narrowing from Rs 695 crore in the previous finanical year.

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Ola Electric Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 500 Crore, Revenue Slumps 56%
The company's revenue saw a 56% YoY (year-on-year) downturn to Rs 265 crore from Rs 611 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. saw its net loss narrow to Rs 500, for its financial results of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

The firm logged a net loss of Rs 870 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue saw a 56% year-on-year downturn to Rs 265 crore from Rs 611 crore  in the preceding fiscal. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a loss of Rs 281 crore narrowing from Rs 695 crore in the previous finanical year.

Ola Electric Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

  • Net Loss At Rs. 500 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 870 crore 
  • Revenue Down 56.6% At Rs. 265 crore Vs Rs. 611 crore 
  • Ebitda Loss At Rs. 281 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 695 crore 

(This is a developing story.)

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