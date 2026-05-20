Ola Electric Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 500 Crore, Revenue Slumps 56%

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. saw its net loss narrow to Rs 500, for its financial results of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.
The firm logged a net loss of Rs 870 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue saw a 56% year-on-year downturn to Rs 265 crore from Rs 611 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a loss of Rs 281 crore narrowing from Rs 695 crore in the previous finanical year.
Ola Electric Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)
- Net Loss At Rs. 500 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 870 crore
- Revenue Down 56.6% At Rs. 265 crore Vs Rs. 611 crore
- Ebitda Loss At Rs. 281 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 695 crore
(This is a developing story.)
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