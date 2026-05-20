Ola Electric Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 500 Crore, Revenue Slumps 56%

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. saw its net loss narrow to Rs 500, for its financial results of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

The firm logged a net loss of Rs 870 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue saw a 56% year-on-year downturn to Rs 265 crore from Rs 611 crore in the preceding fiscal. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a loss of Rs 281 crore narrowing from Rs 695 crore in the previous finanical year.

Ola Electric Q4FY26 Highlights (YoY)

Net Loss At Rs. 500 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 870 crore

Revenue Down 56.6% At Rs. 265 crore Vs Rs. 611 crore

Ebitda Loss At Rs. 281 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 695 crore

(This is a developing story.)

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