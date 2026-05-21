Moon Base Plans: NASA To Provide Crucial Updates Next Week—Date, Time, And Where To Watch

Long a symbol of exploration for astronauts and researchers, the moon may soon become the next frontier for long-term human presence. Earlier this year, NASA announced its new plan to build a moon base for $20 million for astronauts as a part of its long-term lunar mission.

Amid growing curiosity and anticipation around the world, NASA has provided crucial updates on its moon base plans. The space agency plans to explain how it is working to turn lunar missions from short visits into something more long-lasting.

ALSO READ: NASA's Artemis III To Focus On Space Docking Tests Before Artemis IV's Human Moon Landing Mission

NASA Updates on Moon Base Plans

The US space agency shared in a statement that it will host a news conference to share updates on the moon base plans. According to NASA, it is advancing the development of Moon Base – a long-term lunar exploration and infrastructure initiative designed to sustain human presence and expand scientific and commercial activity at the lunar South Pole.

Date, time, and where to watch?

According to the official statement, NASA will host the news conference on May 26 at 2 p.m. (EDT) to highlight the progress toward a sustained presence on the lunar surface. The media briefing will take place at the agency's headquarters in Washington. As per the statement, officials will discuss programme progress, including new industry partners and mission plans. Subject matter experts will also be available for one-on-one interviews after the news conference ends.

The panel is going to include NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman; Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate; and Carlos Garcia-Galan, programme executive of Moon Base. The news conference can be watched live on NASA+ and the agency's official YouTube channel.

The agency also shared a post on X saying, “We're building a moon base! @NASAMoonBase will serve as a habitat where astronauts live and work during long-term science missions. Join us at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26, for a live news event where we'll share updates on our lunar exploration plans.”

The Moon Base project of NASA is a part of its larger vision of space exploration, which also includes preparing for human missions to Mars in the future. According to the space agency, this phase is a “golden age” of innovation where astronauts will take on increasingly challenging missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery and economic benefits and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

ALSO READ | NASA's Artemis II Crew Captures Stunning Pictures Of Milky Way, Lunar Surface From Deep Space

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.