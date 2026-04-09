NASA's Artemis II Crew Captures Stunning Pictures Of Milky Way, Lunar Surface From Deep Space

In a stunning visual reminder of humanity's return to the cosmos, the Artemis II crew captured a magnificent image of the Milky Way galaxy on Tuesday, April 7. The photograph provides a rare, high-definition view, revealing a dense starfield featuring thousands of distant suns set against shimmering, ethereal clouds of interstellar dust.

NASA, on its social media handle, while sharing the helix-like formation frame of the Milky Way, wrote, "The Milky Way's elegant spiral structure is dominated by just two arms wrapping off the ends of a central bar of stars".

The crew is currently concluding a historic 10-day mission that involved a lunar flyby, as the Orion spacecraft began its journey back toward Earth.

NASA further added, "Spanning more than 100,000 light-years, Earth is located along one of the galaxy's spiral arms, about halfway from the center."

Artemis II Clicks Milky Way

The image reveals countless stars shining with exceptional clarity, illustrating the calm and vast splendor of the universe beyond our imagination. According to NASA, in the center of the image is the Homunculus Nebula, the pink cloud at the center, a vast glowing structure of interstellar dust and gas 7,500 light-years from Earth, created in the wake of a cataclysmic eruption of the double star system Eta Carinae.

Beyond the reach of Earth's atmosphere, the Artemis II crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, turned their lenses toward the heavens, capturing the sublime choreography of our celestial neighborhood.

From Orion's windows, astronauts captured striking views of the Moon from never-before-seen angles, revealing the stark, cratered landscape of its surface in remarkable detail, with a high level of clarity.

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