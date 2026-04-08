NASA Publishes Official Photos from Artemis II Moon Flyby | Watch

NASA has released the first photographs taken by Artemis II astronauts during their historic journey around the Moon, revealing areas no human has previously observed. The images, clicked on April 6 during a seven-hour sweep of the lunar far side, include a remarkable solar eclipse witnessed from space. Published on Tuesday, they underscore a renewed push towards lunar exploration while offering fresh study for researchers.

“The first flyby images of the Moon captured by NASA's Artemis II astronauts during their historic test flight reveal images no human has seen, including a rare in-space solar eclipse,” NASA said.

Hello, Moon. It's great to be back.



Here's a taste of what the Artemis II astronauts photographed during their flight around the Moon. Check out more photos from the mission: https://t.co/rzM1P0QbOl pic.twitter.com/6jWINHkDLh — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

NASA Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, joined by Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, have amassed a vast collection of photographs during the Artemis II flight. NASA has released a selection so far, noting that further images will follow as the spacecraft, now beyond the midpoint of its mission, makes its way back to Earth.

ALSO READ: Where No Human Eyes Have Looked Before: NASA's Artemis II Unveils Moon's Dark Frontier

“Our four Artemis II astronauts — Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy — took humanity on an incredible journey around the Moon and brought back images so exquisite and brimming with science, they will inspire generations to come,” said Dr Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington.

The lunar flyby enabled the crew to capture a wealth of geological detail, from scarred craters to old lava fields and cracked surface formations, offering new clues to the Moon's long-term evolution. They observed differences in hue, brightness and texture, while also recording the spectacle of earthrise and earthset. Among the highlights were images of the solar corona during an eclipse, as well as sightings of six meteoroid impacts illuminating the dim lunar terrain.

Work is underway to scrutinise the incoming images, sound recordings and data, allowing scientists to refine the sequence and positioning of observed events and verify them against amateur observations. The findings are set to bolster NASA's insights into lunar geology and guide future exploration efforts aimed at establishing a sustained human foothold on the Moon ahead of planned missions to Mars.

NASA has made its official photographs available to the public through its online platforms. These include the Artemis Image Gallery, NASA Images and Video Library, and NASA 2 Explore, where users can view and download the content.

The Artemis II crew is set to splash down offshore from San Diego, California, at 5:07 p.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) on Friday, April 10, 2026. This time corresponds to 5:37 a.m. IST (India Standard Time) on the following day, April 11, in India.

ALSO READ: Mankind 406,768 Km Away From Earth: Artemis II Beats Apollo 13 To Set New Crew Distance Record | Watch

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