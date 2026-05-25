Gold, Silver Price Today, May 25: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged on Monday amid US-Iran ceasefire progression. Gold prices are likely to remain range-bound in the coming week as traders await more clarity on the evolving US-Iran negotiations, while silver is expected to retain a positive bias amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated energy rates, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,350 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,72,290 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was up 1.5% at $4,575.30 an ounce at 8:11 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was 4% higher at $78.53, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,060 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,850. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,58,790, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,520 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,310 and Rs 1,59,190 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,71,800 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,71,330 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,72,590 and Rs 2,72,230 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,72,010 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,71,440.

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Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24 Karat

Mumbai: Rs 1,59,060

Delhi: Rs 1,58,790

Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,190

Chennai: Rs 1,59,520

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,310

Kolkata: Rs 1,58,850

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,71,800

Delhi: Rs 2,71,330

Bengaluru: Rs 2,72,010

Chennai: Rs 2,72,590

Hyderabad: Rs 2,72,230

Kolkata: Rs 2,71,440

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