Gold, Silver Price Today, May 24: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged on Sunday in the backdrop of progressing Iran-US negotiations. 24-karat gold remained steady at Rs 1,59,340.00 per 10 grams, while silver traded at Rs 2,72,270 per kg levels.

However, exchange rates in the internation commodities market slipped, with spot gold down 0.79% to $4,509.38 an ounce, the white metal down 1.57% to $75.51 an ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,050 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,840. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,58,770, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,510 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,300 and Rs 1,59,170 respectively.

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Silver Price Today

The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,71,780 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,71,310 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,71,420, according to Bullions website.

Southern peers were ahead of the north markets with Chennai and Hyderabad seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,72,570 and Rs 2,72,210 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,71,990 per kg.

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Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold:

Mumbai — Rs 1,59,050 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Kolkata — Rs 1,58,840 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Delhi — Rs 1,58,770 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Chennai — Rs 1,59,510 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Hyderabad — Rs 1,59,300 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Bengaluru — Rs 1,59,170 per 10 grams (24-carat)

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg:

Mumbai — Rs 2,71,780 per kg

Delhi — Rs 2,71,310 per kg

Kolkata — Rs 2,71,420 per kg

Chennai — Rs 2,72,570 per kg

Hyderabad — Rs 2,72,210 per kg

Bengaluru — Rs 2,71,990 per kg

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