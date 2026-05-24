'Multiple, Dependable, Cheap Sources': Jaishankar Stresses On 'India First' Policy For Energy Supplies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday underscored that India's energy strategy will remain driven by affordability, reliability and diversification, even as New Delhi deepens strategic engagement with the United States, ANI reported.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India's energy security priorities are anchored in national interest and aimed at ensuring accessible fuel supplies for its citizens amid shifting geopolitical equations.

“Where the energy issues are concerned... for our energy security, it's important we have multiple sources, large sources, dependable sources, cheap sources,” Jaishankar said. “The United States fits the bill in many respects. So do some other countries.”

His remarks came in response to questions on energy procurement and the evolving policy framework under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

ANI reported that drawing a parallel between Washington's “America First” doctrine and New Delhi's strategic priorities, Jaishankar said India too would pursue policies centred on its own national interests.

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“Where the United States is concerned, the Trump administration has been very forthright in putting forward its foreign policy outlook as America First. Now, where we are concerned, we have a view of India first,” he said.

“There will be many areas where our national interests are in harmony, and we work together, which is why we have a strategic partnership. There could be some where they don't, in which case we have to manage those situations,” he added.

Jaishankar reiterated that India would continue diversifying its energy basket globally to secure stable and competitively priced supplies. Stressing the importance of open energy markets, he cautioned against artificial disruptions and supply constraints.

“We will continue to diversify and maintain multiple sources of supply at the most reasonable cost because at the end of the day, we have an obligation to our people to provide them energy at affordable and accessible rates,” he said.

“What we don't want to see, we don't want to see energy markets distorted, we don't want to see energy markets constricted because it has a cost implication,” he added.

Confirming that energy cooperation featured prominently in bilateral discussions, Jaishankar said India conveyed its position clearly during talks with Rubio. “We discussed that. I certainly expressed the Indian point of view that we strongly believe that energy markets should be left to the market,” he said.

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The discussions also touched on strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the evolving role of the Quad grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia.

“I'm glad you used the word maritime democracies because both terms I think are very relevant,” he said. “We are doing a lot with each other because we are maritime powers and... democratic powers who have a certain way of doing things, who have a certain belief system, who have certain practices.”

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