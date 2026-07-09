Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 9, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the sectors such as specialty metals space as well as auto ancillaries, highlighting Pondy Oxides & Chemicals and Rajratan Global Wire.

​Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Bohra sees a favourable risk-reward setup in Pondy Oxides and recommends a buy position as the stock continues to exhibit positive technical momentum.

​Target 1: Rs 1,500

​Target 2: Rs 1,545

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,420

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Rajratan Global Wire

In the tyre bead wire segment, Rajratan Global Wire remains one of Bohra's preferred trading ideas. He expects the stock to witness further upside from current levels.

​Target 1: Rs 490

​Target 2: Rs 505

​Stop Loss: Rs 450

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