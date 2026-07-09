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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 9, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 9, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has released his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the sectors such as specialty metals space as well as auto ancillaries, highlighting Pondy Oxides & Chemicals and Rajratan Global Wire.
​Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
Bohra sees a favourable risk-reward setup in Pondy Oxides and recommends a buy position as the stock continues to exhibit positive technical momentum.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 1,500
  • ​Target 2: Rs 1,545
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 1,420

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Dr Lal Path, Axis Bank, Syrma SGS, Delhivery, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Rajratan Global Wire
In the tyre bead wire segment, Rajratan Global Wire remains one of Bohra's preferred trading ideas. He expects the stock to witness further upside from current levels.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 490
  • ​Target 2: Rs 505
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 450

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ: TCS Dividend Watch: Can IT Giant Beat Street Estimates After Three Straight Q1 Misses?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 9, 2026

Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 9, 2026

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