India Fuel Prices Not High Enough To Destroy Demand, Says Moody's; Sees Brent At $90-110 This Year

Indian fuel prices are not high enough to impact domestic demand for petrol and diesel, according to financial intelligence firm Moody's.

The comment was made by a Moody's official during a joint presser with ICRA, and comes in the backdrop of a fresh fuel price hike of approximately Rs 2.7 per litre on an average, introduced by the central government on Monday.

This was the fourth time that the Centre has increased petrol and diesel prices to offset some of the losses being incurred by state-run oil manufacturing companies amid Iran war triggered disruption.

The four phased revisions - on May 15, 19, 23 and 25 - took Delhi petrol from Rs 94.77 to Rs 102.12 and diesel from Rs 87.67 to Rs 95.20, and raised fears around a possible decline in consumer demand.

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Indian OMCs have been under immense financial strain in the aftermath of a massive energy supply disruption triggered by the Srait of Hormuz blockade and the on-going conflict in West Asia.

Though, financial stress on these companies has eased slightly with under-recoveries standing below Rs 600 crore per day, down from Rs 1,000 per day after the fourth fuel price hike.

Notably, Moody's outlined that crude oil prices will remain between $90 and $110 per barrel for the rest of year, assuming Hormuz is reopened.

Crude oil prices went into a frenzy and spiralled dramatically ever since the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. Global benchmark brent crude has time and again crossed the landmark $120 per barrel level in the past two months.

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However, the prices have shown some recovery in the past few days as America and Iran continue to hold truce negotiations. As of 5:46 p.m. IST, Brent Crude traded 5.75% lower at $94.39 per barrel.

Currently, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Qatar to advance discussions for peace, along with the country's negotiators, as per the latest update.

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