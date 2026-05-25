Eid Al-Adha 2026 Holidays: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar Declare Up To 5-Day Break; Check GCC Schedule

Countries across the Gulf Cooperation Council have unveiled their Eid Al-Adha holiday schedules for 2026, with employees in several nations set to enjoy breaks ranging from four to five days, alongside extended weekends.

The announcement comes as Muslims worldwide prepare to observe Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam's holiest festivals, which commemorates sacrifice and devotion. The sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon is key to determining the dates for Arafah Day and Eid celebrations.

According to Khaleej Times, in the UAE, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said the Eid holiday for public sector employees will run from Monday to Friday. Combined with the regular weekend, many employees could receive a nine-day break, with work resuming on June 1.

Sharjah government employees are expected to receive an even longer holiday due to the emirate's four-day workweek and three-day weekend system, effectively stretching the break to 10 days.

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Saudi Arabia announced a four-day holiday for public and private sector employees beginning on Arafah Day on May 26. Employees are expected to resume work on Sunday, May 31, following the customary Friday-Saturday weekend.

Oman has aligned holiday dates for both public and private sector workers. The state news agency said, “The Eid Al Adha holiday 1447 AH for employees in the public and private sectors will begin on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. Official duty shall resume on Sunday, 31 May 2026.”

In Bahrain, ministries, public institutions and government agencies will remain closed from Tuesday through Friday. Since Friday is already an official weekend, authorities said compensation leave would be granted on Sunday, May 31, effectively creating a six-day break for many public sector workers.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Cabinet announced holidays for ministries, government departments and public institutions from Tuesday until Sunday, May 31. Authorities added that entities with special operational requirements would determine their own schedules through the relevant departments.

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