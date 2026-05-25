Delhi Power Demand Hits All-Time May High, Eclipses 2025 Records Amid Scorching Summer

Delhi's electricity demand touched an all-time high for the month of May, reaching 8,439 MW as an intense heatwave tightened its grip on the national capital.

The surge reflected the growing strain on the city's power infrastructure amid soaring temperatures and rising dependence on cooling appliances.

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According to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi crossed the 8,000 MW demand mark four times within a span of just six days, highlighting the sharp spike in consumption during the early phase of summer itself.

In comparison, the city's peak power demand during the entire month of May last year had remained below the 8,000 MW level.

Officials said electricity demand in May 2026 has remained higher than corresponding 2025 levels on nearly 80% of the days recorded so far, indicating a sustained increase in consumption patterns across the capital.

Despite the unprecedented load, power distribution companies reported no major outages in BSES-operated areas and said supply remained stable during peak hours.

Authorities, however, warned that demand could rise further in the coming weeks.

The SLDC has projected that Delhi's peak electricity requirement may cross 9,000 MW this summer if extreme weather conditions persist.

The prolonged heatwave has also intensified concerns over public health and urban living conditions.

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With hot winds sweeping through the city well into the evening and nights offering little relief due to trapped heat from concrete structures, residents are increasingly relying on air conditioners and cooling systems to cope with the oppressive temperatures.

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