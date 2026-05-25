Container Corp Q4 Results: Profit Down 12%, Revenue Flat; Dividend Declared

Container Corp's net profit was down 12.4% year-on-year, as per financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The firm also declared a final dividend of Rs 1. The record date will be announced seperately, in the future.

The shipping container company's profit was at Rs 263 crore, in comparison to Rs 300 crore in the previous fiscal.The firm's revenue was down 1% year-on-year to Rs 2,263 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 2,288 crore in the preceding financial year.

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Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 3% to Rs 428 crore, in comparison to Rs 441 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 18.9% from 19.3% for the same period in the year prior.

Container Corp Q4FY26 Highlights

Net Profit down 12.4% at Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 300 crore YoY.

Revenue down 1.1% at Rs. 2,263 crore versus Rs. 2,288 crore YoY.

Ebitda down 3.0% at Rs. 428 crore versus Rs. 441 crore YoY.

Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 19.3% YoY.

Container Corp Q3 Results

The company's profit was down 8.9% at Rs 334 crore, in comparison to Rs 367 crore in the previous fiscal.The firm's revenue was up 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,308 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 2,208 crore in the preceding financial year. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 2.6% to Rs 443 crore, in comparison to Rs 455 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 19.2% from 20.6% for the same period in the year prior.

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Share price of Container Corp Ltd. saw a 1.22% uptick to Rs 515.05, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.32% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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