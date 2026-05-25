Job Listings For Cybersecurity Advisors Up 11% Due To Threats Identified By Claude Mythos, GPT 5.4-Cyber

Job listings for cybersecurity advisors has gone up 11% in comparison to a year prior, according to data compiled by job search forum Glassdoor, as cited by The New York Times on Monday.

One of the key factors spurring the demand stem from the introduction of sophisticated AI models such as Anthropic's Claude Mythos and OpenAI's GPT 5.4-Cyber, that have advanced capabilities for detecting vulnerabilities in software, that were otherwise not noticed for up to decades in some instances.

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Another factor involves developers using AI to generate code for software, leading to bugs and vulnerabilities showing up in them as the technology is prone to making mistakes.

Lea Kissner, the Chief Security Officer at LinkedIn told The New York Times that they don't see AI security as "sustainable and long term" for a minimum of "several years."

Claude Mythos Preview was able to find bugs and formulate exploits in software, especially with regards to Zero Day vulnerabilities. These are flaws in software that developers are not aware of and, hence, have no defence against at the time of their discovery. The most notable aspect being discovery of vulnerabilities that were undetected for close to 27 years after these systems were launched.

This announcement has lead to governments and companies across the globe taking steps to safeguard against the potential security threats that such software could pose to their digital security systems.

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Outside of software like Mythos, AI agents also pose a credible threat to the integrity of an organisation's information, according to Francis de Souza, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Google Cloud.

He told TechCrunch, that AI agents going through a firm's systems may reveal sensitive data repositories that were largely forgotten.

Besides cybersecurity, the 'AI Engineer' job role is also gaining prominence with it being named the "fastest growing job title" for college graduates by LinkedIn.

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