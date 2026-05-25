'Genius Of Iranian Architects': Iran Embassy Mocks Rubio After Taj Mahal Visit

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Taj Mahal during his tour to India, a humorous social media post by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Consulate General in Hyderabad gained notice.

The Iranian consulate responded on X to pictures of Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, posing in front of the monument on Monday by writing, "If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here."

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The tweet highlighted Persia's historical influence on Mughal architecture in India and seemed to allude to growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. One of the best examples of Indo-Islamic architecture, the Taj Mahal was constructed by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in honor of Mumtaz Mahal and has considerable Persian artistic influences.

Before the meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers in Delhi, Rubio went to the monument during his four-day tour with India. Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, was with him.

"I have never been there," Rubio remarked after arriving in Agra. The President's former residence in New Jersey was the only one I was ever aware of. It is among the world's wonders. I believe it's critical to respect the cultures of the nations you travel to.

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Additionally, Rubio lauded India's history and diversity, describing the trip as a chance to witness "something iconic for the country."

For many years, the Taj Mahal has been a popular destination for world leaders, such as Vice President JD Vance last year and US President Donald Trump throughout his first term.

Earlier, while mocking Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai posted on its X handle, "Thoda seekh lo yaar..." "sabhyata ka crash course" free mein mil jayega!" Iran mocked Rubio's diplomatic rhetoric and suggested he receive a crash course in etiquette from India in response to his announcement of his visit to New Delhi.

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