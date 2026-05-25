US President Donald Trump propelled Islamic countries of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar among others to sign the Abraham Accords amid on-going truce negotiations with Iran on Monday.

Trump took to his truth social account and said, "after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords."

The Abraham Accords are a series of historic US-brokered agreements introduced during Trump's first term in 2020, that established formal diplomatic, economic, and security normalisation between Israel and several Arab nations. Most importantly, it gave formal recognition to Israel as a nation state.

Countries like the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Morocco, Bahrain, Kazakhstan and Sudan have already signed the agreements and recognised the existence of Israel while normalising relations.

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When this deal was signed, Palestinian officials had said Arab countries betrayed them by normalising ties with Israel without securing progress toward a Palestinian state.

The republican President added, "it may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be."

Trump went on to talk about how Abraham Accords "have proven to be" a financial, economic, and social "boom" for the member countries even during the Iran, them never even suggesting leaving, or taking so much as even a pause.

"The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years," Trump stated, adding that the Arab countries and their leader will be honoured to have Iran as part of the Abraham Accords as well.

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"Wow, now that would be something special!" Trump remarked.

Further, he called it "the most important deal" that the countries in concern will ever sign, emphasising that nothing in the past, or in the future, will surpass it.

"Therefore, I am mandatorily requesting that all Countries immediately sign the Abraham Accords, and that, if Iran signs its Agreement with me, as President of the United States of America, it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition," Trump unerlined.

He concluded his post by asking his representative to begin, and "successfully complete", the process of signing these countries into Abraham Accords.

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