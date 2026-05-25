What Are The Abraham Accords? Trump Pushes Gulf Nations To Sign Israel Peace Pact

US President Donald Trump has urged Arab and Muslim leaders to normalise ties with Israel if a deal to end its ongoing war with Iran is reached. Trump raised the issue during a phone call on Saturday and later hinted online that Iran could also recognise Israel. However, the proposal was reportedly met with silence from regional leaders.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Listen To Losers': Trump Says Iran Deal Not Fully Negotiated Yet, Claims Nobody Knows What It Is

According to the Times of Israel, the move is seen as an attempt to give Israel a diplomatic gain. However, Israeli officials are said to be worried about the proposed agreement, which includes a 60-day ceasefire extension. They believe it does not address Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missiles or its backing of proxy armed groups in the region.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday that senior Israeli officials have warned: “As it seems, (the agreement) does not serve Israel's interest.”

Trump's Phone Call

The report added that Trump discussed the emerging Iran deal in a phone call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan currently do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. In 2020, the UAE and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords brokered by the US.

What Are The Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalise relations with Israel. Signed in 2020 during Trump's first term, the deals saw the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan establish ties with Israel. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, helped broker the accords.

Through these deals, Israel's biggest diplomatic gain was the agreement with the UAE, which is a major regional trade and oil hub.

Since then, Israel and the UAE have built economic and security ties, but the relations remain strained lately. The UAE has previously warned Israel that any annexation in the occupied West Bank would be a “red line” and damage the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Agree In Principle To Deal To Reopen Hormuz: Report

When this deal was signed, Palestinian officials had said Arab countries betrayed them by normalising ties with Israel without securing progress toward a Palestinian state. With Trump's latest proposal, it remains to be seen whether more countries will join or set any conditions or refuse to take part entirely.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.