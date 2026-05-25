Fuel Price Hike: How A Rs 7.5 Increase In Petrol, Diesel Could Make Daily Life More Expensive

State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday raised petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel rates by Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth fuel price increase over the past fortnight.

The fresh hike has taken the overall increase in petrol and diesel prices to almost Rs 7.5 per litre since daily rate revisions restarted on May 15 after remaining unchanged for an extended period.

Motorists in Delhi will now pay Rs 102.12 per litre for petrol, up from Rs 99.51 following the Rs 2.61 hike. Diesel prices have also been revised to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92.49.

ALSO READ: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs 2.61, Diesel By Rs 2.71

Fuel Price Hike: How It Will Impact Daily Life

The sharp rise in fuel prices is expected to have a cascading impact on the economy, driving up transportation and logistics costs. As diesel expenses climb, transporters are likely to transfer the additional burden to consumers, potentially intensifying inflation across multiple sectors.

Households often begin to feel the effects over time, with essentials such as vegetables and milk becoming more expensive, alongside higher delivery fees, packaged food prices and public transport costs.

Groceries

Fresh produce relies heavily on overnight transportation in diesel trucks, making it highly sensitive to fuel price hikes. Transporters typically revise freight rates almost immediately, with the added costs moving through wholesale markets and retailers before reaching consumers.

Items with limited shelf life, including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, fruits and leafy vegetables, are usually the first to become more expensive.

From rice and flour to cooking oil, sugar, tea and packaged snacks, most everyday essentials rely on diesel-driven supply chains. Faced with higher transport costs, companies often choose to hike maximum retail prices or cut pack sizes while keeping prices unchanged.

Consumers may also begin to notice rising costs when dining out, ordering food online or eating at local dhabas.

Fuel costs play a major role in the dairy industry, where milk vans travel across villages each day to gather supplies and transport them to plants. Refrigeration and cold storage requirements further add to energy consumption.

While producers may absorb rising costs for a short period, retail prices of milk, paneer, curd, butter and cheese are usually revised later.

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FMCG

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are likely to come under further pressure from rising distribution and input expenses, adding to the burden of already elevated raw material costs.

Several large consumer goods companies have already initiated price hikes amid rising fuel costs and increasing prices of packaging materials and food commodities. Higher input costs linked to edible oils, dairy, wheat and petroleum-based packaging are impacting profitability, prompting concerns that prolonged inflation may dampen consumer demand.

Although FMCG companies may try to pass on rising costs to consumers, products in the low-price segment remain highly sensitive to even minor price increases. As a result, companies may be unable to fully transfer the additional burden, which could weigh on profit margins.

Flights

Airlines are likely to face significant pressure as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices rise alongside crude oil rates. The increase in fuel expenses may also push up airfares, which could, in turn, affect passenger demand.

The combined impact of elevated ATF prices and weaker travel demand could hurt airline earnings, particularly on international operations.

Automotives

The auto industry could face a dual challenge from rising fuel prices, as higher running costs may dampen consumer demand while manufacturers grapple with increasing input expenses.

Entry-level motorcycles and compact cars are expected to bear the brunt of higher petrol and diesel prices, which make vehicle ownership more expensive. In addition, rising crude-linked commodity prices are pushing up manufacturing costs, potentially leading to further price hikes across vehicle segments.

Agriculture

Rising diesel prices are expected to increase costs in the farm sector, particularly for irrigation and the movement of agricultural produce, just as the kharif sowing season approaches. Economists say this may contribute to higher food inflation in the months ahead.

Fuel prices play a significant role in determining farming costs in India, as diesel is widely used for operating tractors, harvesters, irrigation pumps and rural transport vehicles.

The continued dependence on diesel-powered irrigation among farmers is raising cultivation costs, while the increased expense of transporting crops to markets could further inflate retail prices.

Online Deliveries

Online grocery companies have started adopting electric scooters for deliveries, but petrol-run bikes continue to dominate among delivery personnel.

As operating costs rise, platforms typically respond by revising delivery fees, adding platform charges or increasing the minimum spend required for free delivery, making the impact evident for frequent customers.

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