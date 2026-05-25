Hajj 2026: Millions Gather Despite War — What To Know About Mecca

More than 1.6 million Muslims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. As part of the event, worshippers will gather in Mecca, which is considered Islam's holiest city. Here, they will perform a series of rituals that every Muslim is expected to complete at least once if they are able.

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This year's Hajj starts from May 25 and comes at a time of uncertainty due to the ongoing US-Iran war. Despite security concerns, preparations have been made by the officials to ensure smooth crowd management, large-scale planning for transport, accommodation, food, water and medical care. Although a ceasefire currently remains in place, Saudi Arabia said that it intercepted three drones last week believed to be launched by pro-Iran groups in Iraq.

Due to these developments, the United States and several European countries have warned citizens about traveling to Saudi Arabia. The US advised Americans to reconsider travel after non-emergency government staff were ordered to leave Saudi Arabia in March. Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries also urged travellers to closely monitor the situation. However, many pilgrims have continued with their plans.

Significance Of Mecca In Islam

The first ritual of Hajj is called tawaf, where pilgrims walk seven times around the Kaaba, the sacred structure at the centre of Mecca's Grand Mosque. Mecca is the holiest city in Islam and holds deep religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was born in Mecca. Muslims face toward this city during their five daily prayers.

According to historians, Mecca is also believed to be the place of Prophet Muhammad's first Quranic revelations, the central religious text of Islam.

Hajj Significance And How Is It Performed?

The Hajj begins in the 12th month of the Islamic year. After arrival, male pilgrims wear two white clothes and enter a spiritual state called Ihram, while women wear modest dress and cover their heads. After entering Mecca in ihram, pilgrims gather at the Grand Mosque and circle the Kaaba (the holiest site in Islam) seven times in a ritual called tawaf.

The next after arrival marks the Hajj journey. First, pilgrims proceed to Mina, located about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba. Here, they stay overnight ahead of prayers at Mount Arafat.

On the second day of Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Mount Arafat. They spend their afternoon here by praying and repenting through till the sunset. After completing their prayers, the pilgrims head to Muzdalifah post sunset, which is located around 11km away. There, they perform maghrib and isha prayers before collecting pebbles for the next day's ritual.

Then comes one of the key Islamic festivals - Eid al-Adha, to be observed on May 27-28 this year. This festival marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage. On this day, pilgrims return to Mina and perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil” by throwing pebbles at three stone pillars. Many sacrifice animals, shave or trim their hair. After this, pilgrims return to Mecca to perform final tawaf.

The next day, pilgrims return to Mina again to perform the stoning once more. This continues for another day. They then perform a final tawaf around the Kaaba before leaving Mecca and bidding farewell to the holy sanctuary.

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