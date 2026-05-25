Hajj 2026: From Key Dates To Rituals, All You Need To Know

The Hajj 2026 pilgrimage will take place between May 25 and May 27, though many pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia weeks in advance. The Hajj is performed between the 8th and 12th (or 13th) of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, as per Al Jazeera.

As Islamic months depend on moon sighting, the exact dates of Hajj and Eid al-Adha can vary slightly between countries, but they generally follow the same global timeframe.

The timing of Hajj falls roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, but the exact dates vary each year due to the lunar cycle. The Islamic calendar is shorter than the Gregorian calendar, causing the pilgrimage dates to shift earlier by about 10–11 days annually.

According to Al Jazeera, nearly two million Muslims are anticipated to participate in the journey to Mecca following the official crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

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Day-wise Rituals of Hajj 2026

On 25th May, pilgrims begin the pilgrimage by performing Tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, circling the Kaaba seven times to symbolise unity, followed by Sa'i between the hills of Safa and Marwah.

On 26th May, considered the most significant day of Hajj, pilgrims gather at the plains of Mount Arafat for wuquf, spending the day in prayer and reflection from midday until sunset. They then proceed to Muzdalifah, where they spend the night under the open sky and collect pebbles for the next ritual.

On 27th May, the final day coincides with Eid al-Adha, marking the beginning of the Festival of Sacrifice. Pilgrims return to Mina to complete remaining rituals, while Muslims worldwide celebrate the occasion with special morning prayers shortly after sunrise.

Pilgrims go to Mina and throw seven pebbles at the largest pillar, symbolising the rejection of Satan. They perform an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham's faith. Men shave or trim their hair, and women cut a portion, marking spiritual renewal and purification.

28th and 29th May will be marked as second and third day of Eid.

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