Bakrid 2026 Holiday On May 27 Or May 28? Check Confirmed Eid Al-Adha Dates In India

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) will be celebrated across most parts of India, including Kerala, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, following confirmation that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah was not sighted earlier this week. However, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will observe the festival a day earlier on May 27.

Following the moon sighting announcements, the Centre, Supreme Court, several state governments and institutions revised the holiday date for Id-ul-Zuha from May 27 to May 28.

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The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an Office Memorandum stating that all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 instead of May 27.

The Supreme Court of India also issued a circular revising the holiday schedule. As per the order, the court and registry will function normally on May 27, while matters earlier listed for May 28 will now be taken up on May 27.

States including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also shifted the Bakrid holiday to May 28 after religious bodies confirmed that the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon was not sighted.

The Telangana-based Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan announced that Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on May 28 after Dhul-Qa'dah completed 30 days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government revised the public holiday and also postponed several Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations scheduled for May 28. The Board of Intermediate Education rescheduled the affected examinations to June 5 and June 12.

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had already notified May 28 as a market holiday for Eid al-Adha, and trading will remain suspended on Thursday.

While most parts of the country will celebrate Bakrid on May 28 in line with moon sighting announcements, Jammu and Kashmir will observe the festival on May 27 as per local religious authorities and regional moon sighting traditions.

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