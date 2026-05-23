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US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Lands In Delhi, To Meet PM Modi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral relations strained since last year, with meetings planned with PM Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

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US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Lands In Delhi, To Meet PM Modi
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette board their plane for New Delhi at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
Photo: PTI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in New Delhi on Saturday, aiming to repair bilateral ties that have been under strain since mid-last year.

The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending a Quad foreign ministers conclave in New Delhi.

The US Secretary of State reached Kolkata this morning and visited the Missionaries of Charity in the city before heading to the national capital.

Rubio is scheduled to meet PM Modi shortly.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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