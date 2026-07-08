Swiggy's 'Food On Train' Sees Solid Q1 Demand; Ice Cream, Soft Drinks, Lassi Orders Soar Up To 350%

Swiggy said its 'Food on Train' service recorded strong demand during the April-June quarter of 2026, with orders tripling year-on-year as the platform expanded its railway food delivery network to more than 180 cities across India.

The company said rising summer travel boosted adoption of the service, while repeat usage also increased sharply. Multi-station bookings, where passengers order meals at two or more stations on the same PNR, surged over 300% from a year earlier.

Such customers spent around 2.2 times more than those placing orders at a single station.

Seasonal demand was reflected in beverage and dessert orders. Soft drink orders jumped 354%, ice cream orders rose 140%, while lassi orders doubled during the quarter.

Mango shake emerged as the standout summer beverage, with demand increasing nearly tenfold compared with the winter season.

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More than four lakh rotis were ordered through the platform during the summer, making roti the most-ordered food item, followed by masala dosa, aloo paratha and the McAloo Tikki Burger. Chicken biryani remained the most popular non-vegetarian dish.

Swiggy also introduced its 'Scan Your Ticket' feature, allowing passengers to upload their railway ticket for automatic PNR detection before placing orders.

The company said the feature received a positive response from travellers and added convenience for on-the-go ordering.

The service added 17 new railway stations during the quarter, including Gurugram, Udaipur, Bikaner, Nanded and Nizamabad, extending its footprint across more routes.

Swiggy said thousands of passengers also placed meal orders up to four days before their journey.

According to the company, smaller towns continued to drive growth, with emerging India Rise stations posting 253% year-on-year growth.

Swiggy added that first-time users formed a significant share of orders at several stations, highlighting the expanding adoption of digital food ordering among railway passengers beyond metro cities.

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