Three Indian Army Officers Escape Injury After Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In Ladakh

Ahead of the gradual phase-out of the ageing Cheetah helicopter fleet, three Indian Army officers, including a Major General, had a miraculous escape after their cheetah chopper crashed in Ladakh's mountainous Tangste sector near Leh on May 20.

The helicopter, part of the Army's ageing Cheetah fleet, was being flown by a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, while Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of the 3rd Infantry Division, was travelling onboard as a passenger. Officials confirmed the incident on Friday.

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Despite the difficult terrain and the extent of damage to the single-engine helicopter, all three officers survived the crash with minor injuries.

A selfie taken by Major General Mehta with the two pilots shortly after the crash has since gone viral on social media.

The image shows the officers seated on rocky terrain beside the wrecked helicopter, highlighting what many described as a “miraculous” escape.

The incident has once again brought attention to safety concerns surrounding the decades-old Cheetah helicopters, which have remained operational since the 1970s and have witnessed multiple crashes in recent years.

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Cheetah helicopters, known for their high-altitude operational capability and extensive use in regions such as Siachen during Operation Meghdoot, are gradually being phased out.

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They are being replaced by the indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Army has reportedly placed orders for six limited-series-production LUHs, which are capable of achieving a top speed of 220 kmph, an operational range of 350 km and a service ceiling of 6.5 kilometres.

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