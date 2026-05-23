PM Modi Virtually Distributes More Than 51,000 Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations at a 'Rozgar Mela'. In keeping with the prime minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation, the Rozgar Mela is an initiative aimed at translating this vision into reality, an official statement said.

Since its inception, around 12 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through 18 Rozgar Melas organised across the country, it said. Modi also addressed a gathering on the occasion, it added.

On the occasion, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, "...Today, we are here with the 19th episode of the 'Rozgar Mela' series initiated by you (PM Modi) on October 22, 2023... Because of this, not only has the number of appointments in government jobs increased, but transparency has also been brought into the recruitment system. The discipline of the timeline or deadline has also increased in the recruitment process. Candidates' confidence in the recruitment system has also increased. It has also been observed that the merit of the candidates appointed through the Employment Fair has been superior..."

“Our commitment to the bright future and empowerment of our young colleagues across the country remains unwavering. In this direction, tomorrow at 11 am, I will participate in another employment fair through videoconferencing, where I will have the privilege of handing over appointment letters to the youth for various government departments,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country.

The appointees, selected from all parts of India, will join various ministries and departments, including railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and the departments of financial services and higher education, among others, the statement said.



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