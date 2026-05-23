IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Refuses To Shake Hands With Travis Head After SRH's Win Over RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran Virat Kohli did not shake hands with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head at the conclusion of the game between the two sides at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The match saw the defending champions lose to SRH by 55 runs. Despite the loss, the RCB managed to hold on to the top spot on the IPL points tally.

After the game, as the two sets of players were engaging in customary post-match handshakes, Virat was spotted shaking hands with SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma; however, he refused to acknowledge Head's presence despite the Australian first stretching his arm forward for a formal handshake.

The RCB veteran then proceeded ahead and shook hands with Ishak Kishan, Sakib Hussain and other Hyderabad players.

The incident was the culmination of the heated exchange between the two players during the game. During Hyderabad's innings, when Rashik Salam clean bowled Head with a yorker, Virat was caught on camera celebrating aggressively.

Later during Bengaluru's run chase, Kohli and Head were again involved in an exchange of words and gestures, although the two players kept a distance from each other.

The game saw SRH score 255/4 thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek, Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. In response, RCB scored only 200/4 in 20 overs with skipper Rajat Patidar.

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