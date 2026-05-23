IPL 2026: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out Of Final League Game Against DC Due To An Injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a major setback ahead of their final 2026 Indian Premier League game as young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

The 21-year-old sustained a concussion along with a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during KKR's clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Confirming the development in an official statement, KKR said, “Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand during Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Mumbai Indians on May 20.”

Raghuvanshi's absence comes as another blow for a KKR side that had to endure a disastrous start to the IPL 2026 season, losing all but one match in their first six games. Since then, however, KKR has bounced back strongly, racking up six wins in the last seven matches. Raghuvanshi had been a vital catalyst in their turnaround.

KKR are currently placed sixth on the points table with 13 points from 13 matches, having registered six wins, six losses and one no-result.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB Finish Top Despite SRH Defeat, Hyderabad Miss Out On Qualifier 1

The three-time IPL champions will now play their final league-stage fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. DC has been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Despite KKR's inconsistent season, Raghuvanshi emerged as one of the team's standout performers. The youngster scored 422 runs in 13 matches at an impressive strike rate of 146.52 while averaging 42.20. His campaign also included five half-centuries.

Kolkata's slim chance of qualifying for the playoffs

Should Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their final league games against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively and Kolkata ends up beating Delhi Capitals, then Kolkata will qualify for the playoffs.