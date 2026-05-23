Suzlon Energy Q4 Results Next Week: Check Date, Share Price History, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Suzlon Energy Ltd. is set to announce its Q4FY26 results next week. It is one of India's leading renewable energy solutions providers, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. Specialising in wind power projects, the company boasts over 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries and employs a workforce of over 8,500. Here's everything you need to know about Suzlon Energy's Q4FY26 results schedule.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 18, Suzlon Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 25 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1 to May 27.

Suzlon Energy Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The firm has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on May 25 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss its Q4FY26 results.

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Suzlon Energy Q3 Results

Suzlon Energy achieved a 15% increase in consolidated profit in Q3FY26, reflecting continued momentum in its renewable energy business. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 445 crore, up from Rs 388 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations rose substantially by 42% to Rs 4,228 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,969 crore reported in the previous year's corresponding period.

Suzlon Energy Share Price History

Shares of Suzlon Energy have risen 2.01% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 0.32%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 1.30%. On a year-to-date basis, Suzlon share price has grown 2.73%. Over the past year, it has plunged 13.36%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 apiece on the NSE on May 30, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 38.19 apiece on March 9, 2026.

Suzlon Energy shares ended 1.95% higher at Rs 53.90 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.27% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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