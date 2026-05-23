NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

NBCC (India) Ltd. is set to announce its Q4FY26 results next week. It is a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. NBCC (India) is a civil engineering and construction company that executes infrastructure projects, urban redevelopments, and real estate developments both in India and overseas. Here's everything you need to know about NBCC (India)'s Q4FY26 results schedule.

NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated May 13, NBCC (India) said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 25 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1, and will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

NBCC (India) Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule of an earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results.

NBCC (India) Q3 Results

The company posted a strong performance in the third quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit climbing 39% year-on-year to Rs 193 crore from Rs 138.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations also registered steady growth, rising 7.6% to Rs 3,022 crore, compared with Rs 2,809 crore a year earlier.

NBCC (India) Share Price History

Shares of NBCC (India) have risen 3.55% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 1.54%, and in the past six months, it has plunged 18.65%. On a year-to-date basis, NBCC (India) share price has dropped 22.40%. Over the past year, it has decreased by 15.77%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 130.70 apiece on the NSE on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 77.18 apiece on March 30, 2026. NBCC (India) shares ended 1.81% higher at Rs 94.75 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.27% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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