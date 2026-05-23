Bullet 650 Dispatches Begin, Royal Enfield Confirms Imminent Launch

Royal Enfield has started dispatches of the Bullet 650, signalling that the motorcycle's launch is close as the company expands its premium motorcycle lineup amid strong demand for higher-capacity bikes in India.

The Bullet 650 will bring one of Royal Enfield's oldest motorcycle brands into its growing 650cc portfolio, which already includes the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor, Shotgun and Bear models. The motorcycle was first shown publicly at EICMA 2025 in Milan and has since remained among the company's most anticipated launches, according to multiple auto industry reports.

“Our Bullet 650 is on the cards, it's just going to come because the dispatch is already started,” Royal Enfield Chief Executive Officer B Govindarajan said during Eicher Motors Ltd.'s FY26 earnings call Friday.

Heritage Push

The launch marks Royal Enfield's latest attempt to move one of its most recognised motorcycle brands into the premium segment as Indian buyers increasingly shift towards larger motorcycles.

The Bullet has long been associated with classic Indian motorcycling and remains one of Royal Enfield's most recognisable brands across smaller towns and larger cities alike. Industry analysts and auto publications have tracked the Bullet 650 closely since its unveiling because of the brand's long history in India and the popularity of Royal Enfield's twin-cylinder platform.

Royal Enfield's 650cc motorcycles have helped the company expand beyond commuter bikes into higher-priced lifestyle and touring motorcycles over the past few years. The Bullet 650 is expected to continue that strategy while retaining the motorcycle's traditional styling and upright riding position, according to media previews and industry reports.

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Premium Bikes Drive Growth

The company said demand for premium motorcycles continues to remain strong despite inflation pressures and supply disruptions linked to commodity costs and logistics.

“Only the premium segment is growing,” Govindarajan said on the call.

Royal Enfield sold more than 1.1 million motorcycles in India during FY26, while international volumes rose 20% during the year.

The company also said younger buyers are increasingly driving growth in the segment. “One out of every three customers of Royal Enfield is below the age of 25,” Govindarajan said.

That shift has helped Royal Enfield expand products across the 350cc, 450cc and 650cc segments as younger buyers increasingly move towards aspirational motorcycles instead of entry-level commuter bikes.

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Capacity Expansion

Royal Enfield said its installed manufacturing capacity would rise to about 1.64 million units by July before expanding further to about 2 million units through a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu.

The company has also signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government for a future greenfield manufacturing project as it prepares for long-term growth.

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