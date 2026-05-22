Eicher Motors Q4 Result: Royal Enfield-Maker's Profit Zooms 12%, Revenue In Line With Estimates

Eicher Motors Ltd. net profit rose 12% at Rs 1,520 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,362 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 1,455 crore.

Consolidate revenue of the Royal Enfield maker advanced by 16% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 6,080 crore in comparison to Rs 5,241 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 20.3% to Rs 1,514 crore from Rs 1,258 crore. Margins expanded to 24.9% from 24% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Eicher Motors Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 12% at Rs 1,520 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,455 crore).

Revenue up 16% at Rs 6,080 crore versus Rs 5,241 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,965 crore).

Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,258 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,488 crore).

Ebitda Margin at 24.9% versus 24% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.9%).

To pay final dividend of Rs 82 per share.

Eicher Motors Dividend

Eicher Motors on Friday has announced final dividend of Rs 82 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as profit surges. This is the highest dividend since 2020. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 2,249 crore to shareholders.

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The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

The company has issued an final dividend of Rs 70 per share in Aug 2025. Eicher Motors on Aug. 7, 2024 had given a dividend of Rs 51 per share. It was in March 2020 when the company gave an interim dividend of Rs 125 per share.

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