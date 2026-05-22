Wipro Sets Record Date For Rs 15,000 Crore Buyback — Check Details

Wipro Ltd. has announced the record date for its Rs 15,000 crore buyback on Friday to determine how many shareholders are eligible for the corporate action.

The Indian IT giant has declared June 5 as the record date, according to an exchange filing on BSE. The buyback is expected to completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with the company looking to acquire the shares at Rs 250 per piece. The buyback price is at a premium of 19% to Thursday's close of Rs 210 per share.

The buyback will be done via the tender route and all shareholders on the record date will be eligible to take part in the corporate action. This also includes all those who received the equity shares after cancelling their American Depository Receipts (ADR).

In addition, Wipro promoters and promoter group have also indicated their intent to participate in the proposed buyback. The record date and other timelines of the buyback are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Wipro Announces Up To Rs 15,000 Crore Share Buyback — Check Per Share Repurchase Price, Other Details

Wipro Q4 Results

Wipro's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 went up over 12% sequentially, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The IT giant registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,501 crore, compared to Rs 3,119 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated net profit at Rs 3,426 crore.

Revenue went up 3% to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 23,556 crore in Q3 of fiscal 2026, meeting analysts' estimate of Rs 24,252 crore.

Wipro clocked a strong 19.7% rise in its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to Rs 4,181 crore, from Rs 3,491 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2026. EBIT margin jumped to 17.3% from 14.8% in Q3.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Outlook: IT Major Signals Weakness, Projects Up To 2% Degrowth In IT Services Revenue

Wipro Share Price

Wipro's stock settled 1.62% higher at Rs 202.97 on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

The share price has fallen 22.9% year-to-date and 17.47% in the last 12 months.

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