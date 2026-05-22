Michael Carrick Appointed Permanent Manchester United Head Coach After Stunning Interim Revival

Manchester United have officially confirmed Michael Carrick as the club's permanent head coach after a remarkable five-month turnaround that reshaped the team's 2025-26 Premier League season. Carrick, who took charge following Ruben Amorim's dismissal in January 2026, has signed a two-year contract keeping him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

When Carrick took charge, United were sitting seventh in the table and struggling for consistency under Amorim's rigid 3-4-2-1 setup. Carrick immediately abandoned the back-three system and reverted to a more familiar four-man defensive structure, reaping immediate results.

The 44-year-old led United to a third place finish, securing Champions League football after collecting 36 points from 16 league matches, the best record in the Premier League during that period.

Beyond the results, Carrick's biggest achievement was restoring stability and clarity to a side that had looked increasingly disconnected earlier in the season.

His 4-2-3-1 tactical approach gave United greater balance both defensively and in possession, while also allowing several key players to operate in more natural roles.

ALSO READ | Pep Era Ends: Manchester City Confirm Guardiola To Step Down After Final Match Of Season

Carrick also rebuilt the midfield around Kobbie Mainoo, who had barely featured under Amorim. The 21-year-old quickly became one of the first names on the teamsheet, forming a stable partnership with Casemiro at the base of midfield.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes was handed greater attacking freedom again, while United's frontline looked noticeably more fluid and confident during the final months of the campaign.

United have also confirmed that Carrick's coaching staff, including Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion, will remain in place on matching two-year contracts as part of the club's long-term continuity plan.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride,” Carrick said following the announcement. “Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose.”

Director of Football Jason Wilcox added that Carrick had “thoroughly earned” the opportunity after restoring performances and reconnecting the team with the club's values and traditions.

After arriving as an interim appointment during a turbulent period, Carrick now enters next season as the permanent face of Manchester United's rebuild.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane Leads England Squad As Thomas Tuchel Makes Big Calls — Full Team, Key Records, History And Fixtures

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.